Footlight Club Shows Net Oodles of DASH Award Nominations

For almost 150 years the Footlight Club has stood out as one of the best local theater companies in the country—and after receiving more than a dozen DASH Award nominations—that reputation can only get stronger.
The DASH Awards (Distinguished Achievement and Special Honors), are peer-adjudicated awards sponsored by the Eastern Massachusetts Association of Community Theatres (EMACT). Nominations were announced earlier this week.
The Footlight Club will be honored with the Diamond Crown Organization Award, which is given a theater company that’s been in operation for at least 75 years, has expanded its theatrical programming and/or facility improvements within the last 10 years, and demonstrated community leadership.
Numerous Footlight Club shows, cast, and crew members were nominated for awards:
- Youth Performer Play/Musical: Ciara Curtis in Matilda the Musical
- Set Dressing for a Play: Shannon Fay for Into The Breeches
- Scenic Design for a Play: Betsy Flowers for Into The Breeches
- Consultant Choice Award: Herman Xu for Best Lead-In to a Song by a Youth Actor for Matilda the Musical
- Sound Design for a Play: Mike McHugh for POTUS or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
- Sound Design for a Musical: Specialty Ensemble; Youth Ensemble from Matilda the Musical — Miriam Abbet, Herman Xu, Lavender Carapezza, Rowan Mitchell, Ekaksha Joga, Ava Gerrie, Jaclyn Jane Burns Avyakta, Esme Martinez, Rosalie Shapiro
- Speciality Ensemble: Miriam Abbet, Esme Martinez, Rosalie Shapiro for Matilda the Musical
- Costume Design for a Play: Kathleen Carroll for POTUS or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
- Stage Management Musical: Caitlin Faria for Matilda the Musical
- Supporting Performer Play Comedy: Elizabeth Bean for POTUS or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
- Supporting Performer Play Comedy: Cassidy Guimares for Into The Breeches
- Lead Performer Musical Comedy: Adam Sell for Matilda the Musical
- Choreography: Bradford Robinson for Matilda the Musical
- Musical Direction: Steven Bergman for Matilda the Musical
- Best Production for a Musical: Matilda the Musical