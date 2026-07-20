Artist Units, Dog Run Included in 44-Unit Building Proposed for South Huntington

A developer is proposing to knock down a one-story commercial building on South Huntington Avenue to build a five-story, 44-unit residential unit building.

JPlain Development LLC (led by Frank Schillace and Thomas Niedermeyer) would knock down the building at 408 South Huntington Ave., to put up a new building of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental apartments, according to filings with Boston’s Planning Department. Eight of the units would be inclusionary zoning units (affordable units).

There would be four artist dwelling units with direct street access at the ground floor level. There would bicycle storage for all units, a shared roof deck, and a dog run for residents. The proposal also includes 10 surface parking spaces in the rear of the building, which would be screened by native plantings.

The comment period for this project is open until August 17, 2026. There will be a public virtual meeting on August 3 at 6-7:30 pm. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the overall project and the potential impacts, and will include a presentation of the project followed by questions and comments from the the public.

Please register for the meeting using the following Zoom link:http://bosplans.org/ 408SHuntPub

Meeting ID: 165 590 3349

Toll-Free Call-in Number: 833.568.8864