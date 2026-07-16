Jamaica Plain Man Charged with Shooting at Police Held without Bail

A Jamaica Plain man is being held without bail pending a hearing later this month after allegedly shooting at officers during a foot chase in Dorchester on Wednesday night.

Rasiel Carbuccia, 20, was arraigned in Dorchester BMC on numerous counts related to assault with a dangerous weapon, including not having a firearm license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and more, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said at approximately 9:11 pm on July 15, police responded to a radio call for an officer in trouble in the area of Devon Street and Laredo Street in Dorchester.

Police were engaged in a foot pursuit and that the suspect, later identified as Carbuccia, had allegedly discharged a firearm in their direction. Police said the suspect fled on foot, and led them on a chase through backyards.

Officers located Carbuccia, who matched the description of the suspect, in the area of Stanwood Street and he allegedly attempted to flee on foot, jumping fences and ignoring commands to stop, before continuing toward Blue Hill Avenue along Stanwood Street where he was apprehended.

Upon a canvassing of the area, police allegedly found a firearm in the suspect’s path, and also found ballistic damage to the windshield of a Boston Police cruiser, said the DA’s office. The recovered firearm was allegedly a “ghost gun”, which beared no serial number. It contained one spent shell casing lodged in the chamber and 16 live rounds within a large-capacity magazine.

Further investigation determined that Carbuccia had an arrest warrant out of Roxbury for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Judge Thomas Kaplanes ordered Carbuccia held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing July 28.