First Baptist JP Food Justice Program Receives $150K Grant

First Baptist JP’s Centre for Faith, Art, and Justice recently received a $150,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation to support its food justice program.

“Receiving this generous $150,000 award is a significant affirmation,” said Rev. Ashlee Wiest-Laird, The Centre’s Executive Director and Pastor at First Baptist JP. “The Food Justice Program is only possible because of all the volunteers and partners who work together to feed our community. Recognition and support from the Cummings

Foundation allows us to continue this vital program at a time when the need is only rising,“

The food program serves more than 460 unique households through its free pantry and thousands more neighbors through a low-cost food rescue market located at 3702 Washington St. Each week

there are also two hot sit-down meals (Wednesday at 6:30 pm and Saturday at noon at First Baptist JP, 633 Centre St.). Every month the Food Justice Program distributes approximately 57,000 pounds of food.

“Food is a basic human right and there is more than enough for everyone. We are so grateful for this investment and what it means for our collective effort to fight food insecurity,” said Wiest-Laird.

To learn more about the Centre Food Justice Program visit thecentrejp.org.