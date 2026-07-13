Speed Boards Installed by State on Centre Street and Southwest Corridor Park

Looking to slow automobiles and bicyclists, the state recently installed speed monitoring boards on a stretch of Centre Street, as well on the Southwest Corridor Park bike path by the Stonybrook T station.

In May, the Jamaica Hills Association called upon state and city officials to improve the Centre Street section from Murray Circle to Allandale Street—a stretch where drivers often go a lot faster than the 25 mph speed limit.

There are now speed boards on both sides of the road at different locations. When vehicles approach the speed boards they are notified of how fast they’re driving, and the board says “too fast” and “slow down” for those drivers who should slow down.

The Centre Street speed boards were installed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) at the request of local government officials, said a DCR spokesperson.

DCR also placed several boards along the Southwest Corridor Park as a way to help cyclists be more aware of and decrease their speeds. The boards flash happy faces and also tell riders to slow down.

DCR has received complaints about the high speeds of cyclists, including those on e-bikes and scooters, on greenways, said a spokesperson.

A spokesperson said that so far, observations have shown that the speed boards are having the desired effect of slowing traffic on Centre Street and the Southwest Corridor Park bike path.

The speed boards also collect data like the number of users on a particular path, which helps DCR understand how and when people are using roadways and paths.