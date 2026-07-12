After 30 Years of Serving JP, South Street Youth Center Needs Community Support

For nearly three decades, the South Street Youth Center has been a place where Jamaica Plain young people can learn, create, build leadership skills, and find a safe, supportive community.

Now, the nonprofit is asking the community to help ensure that mission continues.

The South Street Youth Center (SSYC) is in desperate fundraising mode after the organization lost a major source of annual operating support that had accounted for more than half of its budget.

One of its two major fundraising efforts, is its 30th Anniversary Gala on July 18, which features live music performances, fashion showcases, DJs, photography, art, video projections, creative brand activations, and youth-led storytelling.

“Our goal is to make sure we’re here for the next generation of young people,” said SSYC Program Coordinator Corey Stallings.

The gala will celebrate 30 years of providing free programming to Jamaica Plain youth while raising the funds needed to keep those programs operating. SSYC’s programming includes homework help and academic support, culinary arts programming, a 6-week Business 101 and digital media internship, photography/podcasting/video production, audio engineering and music production training, and hands-on access to industry-standard creative software and equipment that prepare youth for college, careers, and entrepreneurship.

“It promises to be a fun event that showcases our work, our partnerships, and the incredible creativity of our youth,” Stallings said.

The funding challenge follows changes in long-term support from Mass General Brigham, which had provided approximately $456,000 to SSYC during the past nine years. Although the hospital system recently awarded the organization $24,000 to support this summer’s programming and contributed $79,000 during fiscal year 2026, its longstanding annual operating grant will not continue.

To focus on fundraising, SSYC made the difficult decision to temporarily scale back programming from May 31 through July 6 while staff concentrated almost entirely on securing the organization’s future.

The nonprofit entered fiscal year 2025-2026 with an operating budget of approximately $133,000 and finished the year with an operating deficit of more than $18,000, said Stallings.

Despite the financial challenges, SSYC was able to launch its popular Business 101 summer internship program this month thanks to support from Mass General Brigham, New World Foundation, YOU Boston (a city-run non-profit) , and ABCD.

Mass General Brigham emphasized that it remains committed to investing in youth throughout the region.

McKenzie Ridings, senior manager of external communications for Mass General Brigham, said the health system invests millions of dollars annually in youth programming and workforce development opportunities across Greater Boston through educational initiatives, internships, and community partnerships. She also noted that the organization is expanding its presence in Jamaica Plain through a new Community Health Improvement Corps that will connect residents with healthcare and community resources.

Back in ’96

The organization traces its roots to 1996, when it began as a safe haven for neighborhood youth before evolving into the community center it is today. In 2003, community leaders successfully advocated to keep the center open after it transitioned from a Boston Housing Authority program.

Since then, SSYC has operated without state or federal funding, relying primarily on private grants, community fundraising, and charitable support.

Through the years, the center has developed programs that extend well beyond its own walls, helping Jamaica Plain organizations and educational institutions. It teaches podcasting at English High School, music production at the Margarita Muniz Academy, video production with youth at Mildred Hailey Apartments, and has partnered with organizations including Hyde Square Task Force, Brookline High School, Stajez Dance Company, and numerous neighborhood groups.

“South Street Youth Center is more than a youth program; it is part of the fabric of Jamaica Plain,” Stallings said. “Over the past 30 years, we have watched young people grow up in our programs, become successful adults, and return to volunteer with the next generation.”

He said the center has become a multi-generational institution where former participants now serve as volunteers, parents, and community leaders.

“That kind of impact doesn’t happen overnight,” Stallings said. “It happens when a community invests in its young people year after year.”

While the loss of long-term operating support created an urgent financial situation, Stallings said recent conversations with Mass General Brigham have been positive, and the organization remains hopeful about future collaboration, including opportunities through the hospital system’s upcoming Determination of Need (DON) funding process.

“Our focus is on finding a sustainable path forward,” Stallings said. “Through continued collaboration, community support, and strategic planning, we’re hopeful we can continue serving youth and families for years to come.”

Community members interested in supporting the South Street Youth Center can do so by attending the organization’s 30th Anniversary Gala, or making a donation to help sustain its free youth programming.