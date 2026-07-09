West Nile Virus Deteched in Mosquito Test Sample in Jamaica Plain

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced on July 9 that a mosquito test sample obtained from Jamaica Plain tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

There haven’t been any confirmed human cases of WNV in Boston, and the BPHC says the risk of transmission is low. The best way to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus is by avoiding mosquito bites.

BPHC partners with the Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project , which collects mosquito samples from traps around Boston every week during the summer and early fall. The latest information on test results can be found at boston.gov/mosquito

To avoid infection, the BPHC recommends the following strategies:

Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, people experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks. BPHC says that in most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.