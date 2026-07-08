Community Servings Welcomes Seven New Board of Directors Members

J amaica Plain nonprofit Community Servings recently announced the election of seven new members to its Board of Directors:

Kara Becker is Corporate Communications Director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the Boston-based global biotechnology company. She joined Vertex in 2019 and focuses on external communications, corporate storytelling, and thought leadership.

is Corporate Communications Director at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the Boston-based global biotechnology company. She joined Vertex in 2019 and focuses on external communications, corporate storytelling, and thought leadership. Katrine Bosley is a Venture Partner at Advent Life Sciences who has built and led multiple successful biotechnology companies. She served as CEO of Editas Medicine, a CRISPR-based genome editing company, as well as Avila Therapeutics and DaCapo Brainscience. She has also served as a director or board chair for public and private companies including Arrakis, Galapagos NV, Genocea Biosciences, and Scholar Rock.

is a Venture Partner at Advent Life Sciences who has built and led multiple successful biotechnology companies. She served as CEO of Editas Medicine, a CRISPR-based genome editing company, as well as Avila Therapeutics and DaCapo Brainscience. She has also served as a director or board chair for public and private companies including Arrakis, Galapagos NV, Genocea Biosciences, and Scholar Rock. Anas El Turabi is a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he advises healthcare and life sciences organizations on strategy, health equity, and the future of care delivery. A physician by training, he previously practiced as an academic primary care physician and held roles with the United Kingdom’s National Health Service and the RAND Corporation. He holds a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard University, where his research examined financial incentives in primary care and the economic impact of health system reforms.

is a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he advises healthcare and life sciences organizations on strategy, health equity, and the future of care delivery. A physician by training, he previously practiced as an academic primary care physician and held roles with the United Kingdom’s National Health and the RAND Corporation. He holds a PhD in Health Policy from Harvard University, where his research examined financial incentives in primary care and the economic impact of health system reforms. Nathalie Hibble Higgins is a healthcare attorney with more than two decades of experience advising hospitals and health systems on the legal and regulatory questions that shape how care is delivered. For fifteen years she served as Deputy General Counsel at a large New England hospital system, where her work spanned regulatory compliance, risk management, corporate governance, litigation strategy, and complex hospital transactions. She currently advises on healthcare governance and transition matters.

is a healthcare attorney with more than two decades of experience advising hospitals and health systems on the legal and regulatory questions that shape how care is delivered. For fifteen years she served as Deputy General Counsel at a large New England hospital system, where her work spanned regulatory compliance, risk management, corporate governance, litigation strategy, and complex hospital transactions. She currently advises on healthcare governance and transition matters. Ross Pascal is Founder and Managing Partner of NewDelta Capital Partners. For more than 35 years he has been an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor across the consumer sector, working with Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller and early-stage businesses. Prior to NewDelta, Ross founded BW Realty Advisors, strategic advisors on large commercial real estate projects, and prior to that was a corporate finance attorney. Ross has been active on not-for-profit boards over the past 3 decades.

is Founder and Managing Partner of NewDelta Capital Partners. For more than 35 years he has been an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor across the consumer sector, working with Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller and early-stage businesses. Prior to NewDelta, Ross founded BW Realty Advisors, strategic advisors on large commercial real estate projects, and prior to that was a corporate finance attorney. Ross has been active on not-for-profit boards over the past 3 decades. Thomas Powers is CEO of GW&K Investment Management, where he leads the firm’s strategy and day-to-day operations, fostering a collaborative, high-performance culture while ensuring the firm continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients. As a partner of the firm, he chairs its Management Committee and serves on several of its operating committees.

is CEO of GW&K Investment Management, where he leads the firm’s strategy and day-to-day operations, fostering a collaborative, high-performance culture while ensuring the firm continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients. As a partner of the firm, he chairs its Management Committee and serves on several of its operating committees. Ramy Riad is President of Takeda’s Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDT) Business Unit. A global biopharmaceutical leader with more than 20 years of experience spanning strategy, finance, operations, and market access, Riad brings deep expertise in the plasma industry. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and CFO for the PDT Business Unit, where he helped shape Takeda’s end-to-end plasma value chain strategy.

The appointments come as Community Servings expands to meet growing demand for medically tailored meals and as national evidence for food as medicine continues to mount.

“These seven leaders bring extraordinary depth across medicine, science, law, finance, and business, and they join us at a defining moment for our work,” said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings . “The evidence that food is medicine has never been stronger, and demand for our meals keeps growing. Their counsel will help us reach more clients in the years ahead, sustain the philanthropy that protects our mission, and put new technology to work so we can serve more people without losing the care that defines us.”

The new board members began their leadership roles with Community Servings on July 1.