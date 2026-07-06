Public Meeting to Discuss New Poor Clare Nuns Monastery Plan on July 8

There will be a virtual public meeting to discuss the new plans for the Poor Clare Nuns Monastery on July 8.

The plan is now to raze the building and erect a new structure for 158 residential units. The new proposal is for 79 condo units and 79 rental units — consisting of studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and three-bedroom units.

This new proposal is different than the previous iteration that included renovating the current 50,000 sq. ft. monastery along the Arborway. That proposal was due to people being upset about an original proposal to raze the monastery to create affordable senior housing. But after receiving feedback from neighbors, residents, and the Arnold Arboretum leadership (because the monastery abuts the arboretum), this new plan was devised.

The July 8 virtual public meeting is from 6 to 8 pm. You can register for this meeting by clicking here (Meeting ID: 165 126 6829).

The public comment period is through July 23, and comments can be submitted here.