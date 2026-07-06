Learn About Our Neighborhood Thru Free JP Historical Society Tours on Saturdays

Have you ever wondered the history of the Soldiers Monument, Jamaica Pond, the Loring Greenough House, Green Street, and other JP areas? Then you should sign-up for a free Jamaica Plain Historical Society tour.

This is the 31st season of JPHS’ historic walking tours. All JPHS tours are free to the public. Tours start on Saturday at 11 am at specific locations relevant to the focus of the tours. Tours last between 60 and 90 minutes and are canceled in case of heavy rain. Reservations are not required—you just meet the guide at the location listed. A map showing the starting points of the walking tours can be found here.

And if you cannot attend on Saturdays, you can check out the Tours online through JPHS’ website.