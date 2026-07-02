How Would You Like Boston to Spend This Two-Million $$?

All July, Boston residents have the power to decide how to spend $2 million of the city’s budget to directly benefit city communities. So how would you like to spend it?

This is thanks to the city’s Participatory Budget initiative called Ideas in Action. In the past funding has gone to to supporting an immigrant legal defense fund, neighborhood fresh food initiative, housing stability funding, workforce trading, youth financial literacy, and more.

The fastest way to submit your project ideas is by visiting participate.boston.gov or by calling 617-635-3059.

There are four parts of Ideas in Action:

Idea Collection: July 2026

Proposal Development: October – December 2026

Voting: January – February 2027

Funding and Implementing Winning Ideas: Spring 2027

See project updates from past cycles here.