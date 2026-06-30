Excessive Heat Warning: What You Need to Know

Boston has issued an excessive heat warning for July 1 through July 3 due to expected temperatures of 100-plus degrees.

The city’s excessive heat warning includes additional support for residents along with a recommendation to reschedule most outdoor events.

Stay Informed

Residents can sign up to receive updates through the city’s AlertBoston mass notification system, by phone, text, or email for information regarding extreme weather events.

Places to Cool Off

There are cooling resources across the city, and all information about these and other city resources are available at boston.gov/heat.

Splash pads are open at various parks and playgrounds throughout the city. Several city pools are also available for swimming. Find an updated list of splash pads, pool locations and their operating hours at Boston.gov/pools.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers are operating as cooling centers and will be available during normal business hours on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 for people to come in and cool off. Find locations and hours at Boston.gov/BCYF. On Friday, July 3, the following community centers and pools will be open from 9 am to 5 pm unless otherwise noted below.

BCYF Clougherty Pool (will be open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), Charlestown

BCYF Condon Community Center (pool), South Boston

BCYF Curley Community Center (beach), South Boston

BCYF Curtis Hall Community Center, Jamaica Plain

BCYF Holland Community Center, Dorchester

BCYF Hyde Park Community Center

BCYF Marshall Community Center (pool), Dorchester

BCYF Mattahunt Community Center (pool), Mattapan

BCYF Mildred Avenue Community Center (pool), Mattapan

BCYF Quincy Community Center (pool), Chinatown

BCYF Shelburne Community Center, Roxbury

BCYF Tobin Community Center, Mission Hill

BCYF Vine Street Community Center, Roxbury

BCYF Draper Pool, West Roxbury

BCYF Flaherty Pool, Roslindale

BCYF Mason Pool, Roxbury

BCYF Paris Street Pool, East Boston

Boston Public Library locations are also available for residents to seek relief from the heat on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2. Patrons are welcome to participate in BPL’s summer programming for kids, teens, and adults.

In an effort to ensure that residents have wider access to spaces to cool down, get relief from the heat, and have an enjoyable cultural experiences, the following Boston cultural institutions will offer free admission to Boston residents:

The following are heat safety tips:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans. More tips for cooling down at home can be found on boston.gov/heat.

If you can not avoid being outside, take breaks in the shade, drink water constantly — even if you are not thirsty — and watch for warning signs like dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

To help prevent electrical fires, always plug air conditioners and fans directly into a wall outlet. Never use extension cords or overload power strips, as these can overheat and create a serious fire hazard.

If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they are wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.

If you are an older adult and need help getting to a cooler space, the Age Strong Commission offers discounted taxi vouchers for seniors and people with disabilities. Call 617-635-4366 for more information.

Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Info and resources to support individuals experiencing homelessness:

If you see a person experiencing homelessness or individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) utilizes a city-wide network of emergency shelters, outreach providers, city agencies, and first responders to assist those in need of shelter.

Shelters are available any time of day or night for those in need.

The city of Boston’s work is guided by the Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston framework to prepare for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston.