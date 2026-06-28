Two People Bit By Raccoon(s) in Jamaica Plain

Animal control officers are searching for a raccoon (or raccoons) that bit two people in a two-day span in Jamaica Plain. Both residents were being treated at area hospitals.

One person was bit on June 26 at Jamaica Pond, and another person was bitten on June 27 near Kenton Street. From Jamaica Pond to Kenton Street is about a 10- to 20-minute walk for a human, so it would probably be longer for a raccoon (if it’s just one raccoon).

The city’s Animal Care and Control Department shared the news on Facebook.

If you are concerned about a wild animal acting unusual, or if they appear sick or injured, please contact Animal Control at 617-635-5348, via 311, or 911 if it’s an emergency.

One commenter on the Facebook post said they know the Jamaica Pond victim, and that the person was bit around 3 pm, and that “the raccoon approached quickly and bit their leg before they could react.” Seeing a raccoon during the day does not automatically mean it’s sick as they are known to forage during the day, however, unprovoked aggression or a bite clearly suggests abnormal behavior.