New Proposal Calls for Razing Former Poor Clare Nuns Monastery for New 158-Unit Building

A developer has proposed demolishing the existing Poor Clare Nuns Monastery and replacing it with a new building for 158 residential units.

This new proposal is different than the previous iteration that included renovating the current 50,000 sq. ft. monastery along the Arborway. That proposal was due to people being upset about an original proposal to raze the monastery to create affordable senior housing.

But after receiving feedback from neighbors, residents, and the Arnold Arboretum leadership (because the monastery abuts the arboretum), this new plan was devised.

The new five-story plan creates a 50-foot setback and preserves more open space around the property, according to documents filed with the Boston Planning Department. The new proposal also includes expanding the existing tree canopy, increasing the landscaping throughout the property, and encouraging multimodal transportation through a new blue-bike station and MBTA bus shelter.

The new proposal is for 79 condo units and 79 rental units — consisting of studios, one-bedrooms, two-bedrooms, and three-bedroom units.

From an affordability perspective, the project includes a total of 39 affordable units—37 at 60% AMI (area median income) and 2 as vouchers—for a total of 25% affordability. The project will also include 7,000 sq. ft. of amenity spaces, 158 parking spaces, and 158 long-term bicycle parking spaces.

There are two upcoming virtual public meetings to discuss the new proposal. There will be an IAG (impact advisory group) meeting on July 6 from 6 to 8 pm. IAG meetings are more for the group to discuss the proposal and talk with the developers. There will be a July 8 virtual public meeting from 6 to 8 pm that is more meant for the general public to hear from developers and also provide feedback. You can register for this meeting by clicking here (Meeting ID: 165 126 6829).

The public comment period is through July 23, and comments can be submitted here.