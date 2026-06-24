JP’s Kreinbring in State Rep Race as Workers Party Candidate

Jamaica Plain resident Devin Kreinbring doesn’t care if he wins the election for the 10th Suffolk District state rep seat this fall. As a candidate for the Workers Party, running for office, is more than just a state rep race.

“What I do want, is to help to organize working people against injustice and this is valid terrain for that struggle,” writes Kreinbring on his campaign website.

Kreinbring is a medical equipment repairman and feels too many people’s are affected by “untold wealth and political power being held by a tiny fraction of humanity.”

His belief is the only way to progress towards a just society is to “unite against the monied interests in control of the Democratic and Republican…”

Among many things, Kreinbring supports a progressive income tax, free college and technical schools, cancelling student debt, free child care and all-day kindergarten, free and expanded public transportation, reducing the statewide voting age to 16, restoration of double time pay on Sundays for retail workers, to legalize public sector strikes.

The current 10th Suffolk District state rep is Democratic Party member Bill MacGregor, who is seeking reelection for his third term.