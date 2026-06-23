Dickerson Named New Neighborhood Liaison for Jamaica Plain

The city recently announced Zavia Dickerson as the new neighborhood liaison for Jamaica Plain.

“Public service is deeply meaningful to me because I’ve seen firsthand the impact that strong communities and dedicated public servants can have on people’s lives,” said Dickerson. “My family has always relied on the strength of community, and I knew I wanted to be part of that work. I am excited to support residents, build connections, and help create positive change for neighborhoods across Boston.”

Neighborhood liaisons help connect residents with city services and resources, attend neighborhood meetings, and among other things, respond to emergencies, such as fires, to assist displaced residents.

“Zavia’s dedication to public service, community engagement, and youth empowerment will be a tremendous asset to Jamaica Plain,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Dickerson was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. Dickerson earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Public Administration from North Carolina Central University.

Dickerson interned at the State Budget Office in Raleigh, North Carolina, and worked as a second-grade teacher. She later served as a Youth Lead the Change Fellow with the City of Boston’s Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement (OYEA), where she supported youth participatory budgeting initiatives and the implementation of community-driven capital projects.