Speak with Mayor Wu at JP Coffee Hour on June 25

You’ll have the opportunity to speak directly to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in Jamaica Plain on June 25 as part of the city’s neighborhood coffee hours series.

The Neighborhood Coffee Hours are a mayoral tradition in which residents can speak directly with the mayor and city department staff about the concerns, hopes, dreams, etc. Dunkin’ provides ice coffee and sweets, as well as lawn game activities, gift card give aways, and even a raffle prize. Free flowering plants will be handed out by Parks and Recreation.

If there is inclement weather conditions, the time and location may change to an indoor location and will be reflected on the city events page

The JP Neighborhood Coffee Hour is on Thursday, June 25 from 5:30-6:30 pm at Curtis Hall (20 South St.). You do not need to register for this event, just show up.