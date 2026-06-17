J.P. Licks Serving Up World Futbol Flavors Inspired by International Cuisines

To celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup, J.P. Licks created seven ice cream flavors inspired by countries playing in the tournament’s Boston-area matches.
J.P. Licks World Futbol Flavors are inspired by desserts, beverages, and culinary traditions from around the world.
J.P. Licks World Futbol Flavors include:
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Oatmeal Whiskey & Honey: A sweet ice cream pays homage to Scotland’s whiskey-making history and the traditional Scottish dessert, Cranachan, which features a few familiar ingredients: honey, oatmeal, whiskey, and heavy cream.
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Caramel Beurre Salé: Based on the classic French confectionary, this flavor blends butter, brown sugar, and salt with a caramel ripple.
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Cardamom Strawberry Swirl: Strawberries and cardamom are two ingredients commonly found in Norwegian desserts. This creamy cardamom ice cream is paired with a strawberry swirl for a balance of sweet and spice.
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Sticky Toffee Pudding: This ice cream flavor emulates the flavors of the quintessential English dessert, Sticky Toffee Pudding. Sticky Toffee Pudding Ice Cream is made with a mix of dates, molasses, butter, and brown sugar, with a caramel ripple throughout.
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Akasan (“Ah-Kah-San”): Akasan is a traditional Haitian beverage. J.P. Licks’ Akasan Ice Cream tastes like the drink and is a combination of smooth corn ice cream, spiced with cinnamon and anise.
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Pineapple Coconut Sherbert: This half-pineapple, half-coconut, sherbet pays homage to Ghana’s pineapple-growing history with Ghana being the largest producer of pineapples in Africa.
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Moroccan Mint Tea Sorbet: This sorbet is inspired by the national beverage of Morocco. J.P. Licks steeps Moroccan mint tea leaves and adds just a touch of sweetness.