Sign Up for Mozart Street Open Mic Concert with Berklee College of Music on June 18

A city open mic concert series highlighting Berklee College of Music performers at the Mozart Playground will also be a chance for you to take the stage!

You have to signup by emailing Steve Kruszkowski at steve.kruszkowski@boston.gov. If your name is selected, you will have the opportunity to share your musical talents. Please note: power will not be provided, so you’re either playing acoustically or using a battery-powered instrument, or you can sing to a track.

This event is from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Mozart Street Playground (10 Mozart St.) on June 18.