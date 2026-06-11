Palestinian Restaurant Coming to Hyde Square

A well-liked community reverend is planning on opening a Palestinian restaurant on Centre Street.

“Bethlehem Cafe will be…serving fan favorites like falafel, hummus and shawarma, as well as Palestinian dishes such as maqluba and musakhan,” said Rev. Ashlee Wiest-Laird, a pastor for First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain.

The restaurant at 376 Centre St. in Hyde Square is currently in the construction phase, so it’s got a while before it opens. And when it does, there will be morning hours for coffee, tea, juice, pastries, as well as lunch and dinner until 9 pm.

Wiest-Laird is naming the cafe after Bethlehem in Palestine, where she has lived and travels to regularly.

The restaurant is a separate, personal business and not connected to Wiest-Laird’s role at First Baptist.