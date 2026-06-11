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Palestinian Restaurant Coming to Hyde Square

By David Ertischek on June 11, 2026

A well-liked community reverend is planning on opening a Palestinian restaurant on Centre Street.

376 Centre St. will be the home for Bethlehem Cafe.

“Bethlehem Cafe will be…serving fan favorites like falafel, hummus and shawarma, as well as Palestinian dishes such as maqluba and musakhan,” said Rev. Ashlee Wiest-Laird, a pastor for First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain.

The restaurant at 376 Centre St. in Hyde Square is currently in the construction phase, so it’s got a while before it opens. And when it does, there will be morning hours for coffee, tea, juice, pastries, as well as lunch and dinner until 9 pm.

Wiest-Laird is naming the cafe after Bethlehem in Palestine, where she has lived and travels to regularly.

The restaurant is a separate, personal business and not connected to Wiest-Laird’s role at First Baptist.

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