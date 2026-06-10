White Stadium Transportation Plan Public Meeting at Franklin Park on June 11

A city-led meeting on June 11 to discuss the White Stadium Transportation plan will be old school—that it will only be in-person and no virtual link to watch the meeting—but there will be opportunities to provided feedback directly to city staff.

The city’s White Stadium project team will lead the meeting taking place rom 6-7:30 pm at the William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse in Franklin Park.

This meeting is meant to be the next round of community engagement so residents can help shape details including the boundaries of the resident parking protection zone, the number of visitor parking passes for households, and managing parking on Boston Legacy Football Club (BLFC) game days for other users and events at Franklin Park.

The meeting will be structured in a science fair–style format, with information stations dedicated to specific topics and opportunities for attendees to engage directly with project staff and share their feedback.

Details of the transportation plan are supported by some people, while other people are not happy about the plans.

Some of the details of the transportation plan includes:

A dedicated game-day residential parking protection program for on-street parking will be in place and fully enforced—with all enforcement costs covered by BLFC

Residents would need special permits for themselves to park on streets within the residential parking protection zone, and must apply for visitor passes for guests, while violators could face a new $100 special-event parking fine and possible towing.

A parking reservation system for Franklin Park lots will ensure that zoo visitors, golfers, youth sports families, and other park users will have access to Franklin Park on soccer game days.

Parking restrictions could be in effect up to three hours before kickoff and one hour after games.

For six hours prior to kickoff and four hours following the end of the game (total of 12 hours if a game lasts for 2 hours), it appears that no parking on Circuit Drive will be allowed.

Mayor Michelle Wu posted on Instagram about the White Stadium Transportation Plan, saying, “After nearly 100 meetings over 2 years, this agreement delivers a fully-funded transportation plan that will set the standard for managing big events at Franklin Park at no cost to taxpayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@mayorwu)