Hennigan Pool Reopens After Years Offline; Curtis Hall Pool Closing for Year-Long Repairs

Jamaica Plain will have two community pools at the same time for just a short time this month as one pool just reopened, but another is going to close for a year-long repair project.

On the flip side, the BCYF Curtis Hall Pool will be closing on June 26 for a planned year-long repair project. The repair project includes HVAC upgrades, flooring repair, new benches on the pool deck, updating the locker rooms, painting, and more.

Membership to BCYF pools and community centers are free and can be created at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration. BCYF members are welcome to swim at any other BCYF pool, and you can find additional BCYF pool locations by visiting Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics and information about local splash pads here.