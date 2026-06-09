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Hennigan Pool Reopens After Years Offline; Curtis Hall Pool Closing for Year-Long Repairs

By David Ertischek on June 9, 2026
Jamaica Plain will have two community pools at the same time for just a short time this month as one pool just reopened, but another is going to close for a year-long repair project.
The Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) Hennigan Pool reopened on June 8. The Hennigan Pool had been closed since 2023, which frustrated residents, and led to a 2025 petition to reopen the pool. To start, the Hennigan Pool will be open 3 to 8 pm. Learn more about Hennigan Pool programming by clicking here.
Curtis Hall Community Center pool
On the flip side, the BCYF Curtis Hall Pool will be closing on June 26 for a planned year-long repair project. The repair project includes HVAC upgrades, flooring repair, new benches on the pool deck, updating the locker rooms, painting, and more.

Membership to BCYF pools and community centers are free and can be created at Boston.gov/BCYF-Registration. BCYF members are welcome to swim at any other BCYF pool, and you can find additional BCYF pool locations by visiting Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics and information about local splash pads here.

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