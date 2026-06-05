Roath Calls on Congressman Lynch to Debate

Congressman Stephen Lynch has not committed to any proposed debates with challenger Patrick Roath.

Roath, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to attend an 8th Congressional District Candidates Night at the West End Neighborhood Center on June 11. Said Roath, “These are exactly the kinds of events our democracy depends on: neighbors coming together to hear directly from the candidates who want to represent them. I’ll be there. The question is whether Congressman Lynch will show up.”

Lynch is a 12-term incumbent, and has not held an in-person town hall in his district since 2019, and didn’t attend a candidate forum earlier this year.

Lynch held a virtual town hall on May 19 because he was in D.C. as Congress was scheduled to be in session. Attendees had to submit questions in advance through a web form. Lynch’s press secretary Caroline Flynn said there were about 5,500 people on the call.

“We want as many constituents as possible to join, and we have found that holding the Town Halls virtually is the most accessible option,” said Flynn to Jamaica Plain News.

Flynn said Lynch has held six coffee hours in May in the district, including in Brockton, East Bridgewater, Westwood, and Whitman.

But Roath wants to debate live—so constituents can hear from both candidates—and candidates could respond to each other.

“Congressman Lynch has been in office for 24 years. If he won’t face the voters, they should ask why,” said Roath.

Roath has called for at least three debates this summer in Boston, Quincy, and Brockton, and Lynch has not responded to those requests.

Locally, Lynch hasn’t responded to JP Progressives request for his answers to the Progressive Mass candidate questionnaire, which candidates commonly provide.

Flynn deferred questions to Lynch’s campaign about debates. The Lynch campaign didn’t return request for comment from Jamaica Plain News.