10,000 Books and Update on Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment Fund

The Friends of the JP Branch Library provided several updates recently including that a lot of books were sold during its May book sale, and an update regarding the Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment Fund.

An incredible 10,000 books were sold during the sale. The book sales enables the Friends to support to the library by providing museum passes, programming funding, and more.

The Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment Fund was founded in 2024 in remembrance of below former Children’s Librarian Barbara Rhodes, and it was funded with $50,000 in four months. This year, a little more than $2500 has been used for programming at the branch including cooking classes, a Halloween party, Spontaneous Celebrations puppet making workshop, and more upcoming events.

To make a donation to the Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment Fund, go to www.bplfund.org/give and click “I would like to dedicate this gift.” You’ll then see a text field where you can enter a note and type in “Barbara Rhodes Children’s Endowment Fund.”