Dungeons & Dragons Coming to Sam Adams Brewery

Ever wonder about playing Dungeons & Dragons, but not sure how to get started? Whether you’re a grandmaster or a beginner, the D&D & Drinks series at Sam Adams Brewery is the place for you on June 9.

“I started DD&D in Minneapolis three years ago as a relationship therapist trying to make a dent in adult loneliness,” said Renee Devereux. “It’s grown to 2,500+ members across four cities, and Boston is the first stop in a national expansion.”

The event is a free, drop-in that’s open to anyone in JP curious about D&D, and all materials are being provided. The event is from 6-9 pm. Show up or please use think to RSVP.