Self-Guided Jamaica Plain Garden Tour on June 7 Starts at Loring Greenough House

There are a lot of beautiful gardens in Jamaica Plain, and this weekend you’ll have the opportunity to visit 12 neighborhood home gardens as part of a self-guided garden tour.
Organized by the Loring Greenough House—each garden is unique and visitors are invited to wander through each property, talk with the homeowner, and enjoy some light snacks.
The gardens will be open from noon to 3 pm. The tour begins at the Loring Greenough House (12 South St.) where registrants will receive a paper map to guide their walking tour and enjoy the historic gardens of the Loring Greenough House. Click here to purchase tickets for the tour, or purchase tickets at the Loring Greenough House.