‘The Best Fried Chicken Ever’ is Coming to Centre Street

Lots of restaurants say they make the best (insert food here) ever—and a new spot coming to Centre Street says it makes the best fried chicken ever.

And let’s hope Equis Pica Pollo’s Dominican style fried chicken can break the curse of its location at 660A Centre St. Equis is taking the place of The Hub, which closed recently, which took the place of Fritay, a Caribbean restaurant, which took the place of 100% Delicias, which served Dominican food including numerous types of empanadas and mofongo.

This will be the chain’s seventh location overall. This will be its second location in Boston, with the first on Blue Hill Avenue. The other locations are in New York and New Jersey.

The restaurant must have amazing fried chicken because its menu is very small: fried chicken (anywhere from 3-12 pieces) and a choice of a side (either tostones or French fries). The restaurant also sells Dominican fried rice. That’s about it for entrees.