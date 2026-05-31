Bar Wars! JP Music Festival Fundraiser on June 2

Vee Vee’s Big Adventure and The Galway Manglers are two of the bands vying to win the annual Bar Wars fundraiser for the Jamaica Plain Music Festival on June 2.

Since 2014, Bar Wars has been organized by Rick Berlin, who pounds the pavement to get musicians from JP’s restaurants and bars to come together with their bands for one melodious night.

The rule is that at least one band member has to work at the bar and/or restaurant they are representing. Albeit there are two bands representing establishments no longer with us.

JP Bar Wars is at the Midway Cafe on June 2 starting at 7:30 pm—and the winner will open the 14th Annual JP Musical Festival in September.

The following are the bands participating in this year JP Bar Wars:

The Titty Broccoli Band (a.k.a. Colonel Broccoli and the Legion Basement Band) representing American Legion Post 76

The Shake representing Eugene O’Neill’s Pub

Creature Triple Feature representing Doyle’s

Jason and The Jeanienauts representing The Jeanie Johnston Pub

Three Cat Night representing Tres Gatos

Vee Vee’s Big Adventure representing Vee Vee + Midway Cafe

Dead Dive Demons with Mark Katzoff representing Triple D’s

A Conspiracy of Ravens representing The Brendan Behan Pub

The Galway Manglers (a.k.a. The Manglers) representing Galway House

Children of the Flaming Wheel representing The Midway Cafe