Estée Lauder Heiress’ Investment Firm Makes Polkadog Bakery Its First Investment

Rob Van Sickle and Deb Suchman co-founded Polkadog Bakery in 2002, and recently sold the business to an investment firm that is making Polkadog its first investment.

TAW Ventures opened in 2025 with the goal of investing in “innovative brands that promote pet wellness, health and longevity.”

Sickle and Suchman began the business for their one-eyed rescue dog, Pearl. The company makes treats packaged at its Boston facility, distributes wholesale across the country, and through its retail locations like its Jamaica Plain store on South Street.

TAW Ventures was founded by Jane Lauder, who is the granddaughter of Estée Lauder and has a net worth of $2 billion according to Forbes. She is married to Kevin Warsh, the recently appointed Chair of the Federal Reserve.