Thursdays on The Lawn Going Eco-Friendly with Reusable Cups, Kicks Off June 4

Thursdays on the Lawn—the very popular warm weather, weekly gathering at Loring Greenough House kicks off June 4—and will be a lot more eco-friendly this year thanks to JPZeroWaste

Hive Events, the company that operates the beer garden for Thursdays on the Lawn, will be using reusable beer and wine cups.

“This will save thousands of cups from landfill each season of Thursdays on the Lawn at Loring Greenough,” said Bridget Lee, founder of JPZeroWaste.

Hive will provide separate receptacles for the reusable cups and JPZeroWaste volunteers will roam the event to educate people to return the cups and not toss them.

Lee said JPZeroWaste approached Hive because they wanted to make the weekly event more sustainable. After Hive was interested, JPZeroWaste put Hive in touch with Re:Dish , a company that focuses on switching companies and institutions to reusables. They will be helping with the washing.

Lance Davis of Hive Events estimates more than 500 cups are used each night at the minimum and there will be up to 21 Thursdays, so this initiative, at a minimum, will be saving more than 10,000 cups from landfill.