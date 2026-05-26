Washington Street Developer Changes Affordable Unit Mix, Building Size After Meeting with Residents

After meeting with residents and city officials, a Washington Street developer has once again changed the affordable unit percentage of a proposed building.

The developer from Wellesley is now proposing that the building sited for 3326 Washington St. include 9 affordable units. The affordable units would be a mix of income-restricted units with varying area median income levels (AMI), including 30% AMI, 50% AMI, and 70% AMI units, as well as three units to be offered through the Section 8/Voucher program. The proposal filed with the Boston Planning Department on May 20, means the building would include 19% of the building being deemed affordable.

But the developer also wants to make other building changes due to “financing requirements, construction costs, and high interest rates.” As a result, the developer would like to increase the total number of units from 43 to 46, and increase the gross square footage from 40,176 to 43,825 feet. It also appears from renderings that some units would no longer include patios.

New rendering:

Old rendering: The proposed changes are a result of a May 17 public meeting with residents and the city’s Office of Housing. Residents were clearly not in favor of the affordable unit mix the developer proposed in October 2025. That proposal included buying out three of the units and pay to the city’s cash in lieu option, which means the developer would pay money to be used in future developments, and could then rent the units at market rate.