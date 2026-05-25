After a 20‑Year Journey: JP’s Quiana Wilson Inspires RCC Graduates With Powerful Address

Jamaica Plain resident Quiana Wilson delivered a moving address at the Roxbury Community College graduation about her journey to pursue a college degree 20 years after she started.

“Honor that inner voice that is calling you higher. Do not let your circumstances define your identity. And do not forget that your best days are ahead of you,” said the 46-year-old at the ceremony on May 15.

Wilson was one of 300 graduating students, the largest graduating class RCC has seen in recent years.

“After graduating from Northeastern, I hope to work in communications and media in a way that helps reshape the narrative around Black representation and storytelling,” Wilson said to JP News. “My faith is at the center of everything I do, and I want my career to reflect purpose, impact, and service. As I walk through each new door, I intend to hold it open so other talented people coming behind me can walk through too.”

Wilson returned to RCC in January of 2025, earned multiple consecutive 4.0 semesters, was cited by the Massachusetts Senate for academic excellence, and earned two prestigious honors from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society International: recognition as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa All-USA Academic Team and selection as the 2026 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar for Massachusetts, chosen from more than 2,300 nominees nationwide. Wilson will be on a full scholarship at Northeastern University this fall to pursue a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Digital Communication and Media.