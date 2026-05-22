Jamaica Hills Association Petitioning Elected Officials for Centre Street Safety Improvements

An online petition created by the Jamaica Hills Association is pleading for elected officials to improve a particular section of Centre Street—between Murray Circle and Allandale Street.

The new petition will be provided to Governor Maura Healey, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston City Councilors, elected state officials, as well as the state police, and Department of Conservation & Recreation, which oversees that part of Centre Street.

“The excessive speeding has created a perilous environment at our side-street intersections. Residents pulling out of these side streets face terrifying blind spots and speeding oncoming traffic,” says the petition.

The petition adds that pedestrians can’t cross the street safely, that properties are often damaged, like a recent hit-and-run by a speeding driver at the intersection of Louders Lane and Centre Street.

The petition is calling for a virtual Zoom meeting on June 17 to be attended by DCR representatives, state police, and elected officials, to discuss the problem that’s been known about for decades.

According to the petition, when police posted at Louders Lane and personal driveways, it deterred reckless driving. They would like state police to be deployed to once again regularly monitor the area.

The JHA is also calling for:

Fully cycling lights at Hillcroft Road and Louders Lane.

A localized traffic and safety study focusing on the sight lines, turning radii, and pedestrian vulnerabilities at Hillcroft Road, Louders Lane, Rambler Road, Westchester Road, and Whitcomb Avenue.

The design and implementation of physical traffic calming measures to permanently reduce speeds.

Improved signage and road markings to educate drivers entering a residential and hospital zone.

As of May 21, more than 300 people had signed the petition.

While not pertaining to that area on Centre Street, the DCR is in the midst of a multi-year process to improve the Arborway’s safety between Jamaica Pond and the Arnold Arboretum.