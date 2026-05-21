Open Theatre Project’s ‘Weighting the Wait’ Gives Voice to Survivors at St. Johns

Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit Open Theatre Project’s newest production explores grief memory and the long road toward healing from gun violence and homicide.

Making its world premiere at St. John’s Episcopal Church (Roanoke Avenue) from May 22-30, Weighting the Wait, is a devised theatre performance, which means it wasn’t built from a pre-existing script but developed collaboratively by the company.

The production was created by deviser/director Dev Luthra in collaboration with the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute. The connection between OTP and the Peace Institute began with Luthra leading a series of small gatherings of “story circles” where survivors and members of OTP’s production team came together to share their experiences, their grief, and their resilience.

“The cast plays a representation of each of those survivors as, utilizing in many cases their exact words and narratives presented though a Chorus of Mothers who carry these stories with care and intention reflecting them back to the audience,” said Dustin Bell, founder/company member of Open Theatre Project. “The piece weaves together movement choreography and ensemble performance to explore grief memory and the long road toward healing. It’s intimate it’s powerful and it’s rooted in real community voices.”

For more info, tickets, and showtimes, please visit theopentheatre.com.