Gangnam Spice Wants to Serve Alcohol

Korean street food restaurant, Gangnam Spice , has applied for a common victualler all-alcoholic beverage license.

The restaurant is fairly new to the JP food scene, after having opened in Jackson Square in October 2025.

If granted, the license would allow them to serve spirits and hard liquor (examples: vodka, gin, whiskey, rum, tequila and liqueurs), wine, and malt beverages (examples: beer, ale, hard seltzers). A key rule to the license is that the drinks must be served alongside food prepared on the premises.

Gangnam Space is going through the regular process to gain community approval. There was an abutters meeting about their application on May 4, and they will be addressing the Jamaica Plain Business and Professional Association on May 20.