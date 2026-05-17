Washington Street Developer Wants to Decrease Affordable Units Due to Lending and Construction Costs

A developer of an approved project at 3326 Washington St. wants to decrease the amount of affordable units, citing lending requirements and high construction costs.

The 5-story project was approved for 43 rental residential units, with 10 units being affordable at 70% AMI (area median income). Eldev Washington LLC bought the project from the original developer, and filed a plan to alter the number of affordable units with the Boston Planning Department back in October 2025.

The developer from Wellesley “…proposes maintaining 10 units in the affordability program and

adjusting the type of affordable unit or AMI. The Proponent proposes to offer four of the units

under the Section 8/Voucher housing program, and to buy out three of the units through the City’s

‘cash in lieu of’ option.” Buying out the three units would mean the developer would be paying money to the city to be used in another project, and then can charge market rent rates. See the chart below.

On May 17 there will be a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed changes. The meeting is from 6-7:30 pm, and meeting participants should use this link to register http://bosplans.org/ 3326Washington-0518. The Meeting ID is165 384 5548.

This project was first filed in 2019 with the Planning Department for the site of JP Auto Glass and prior to that, the historical Turnpike School.