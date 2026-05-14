Register for Bike Tour of JP’s Community Gardens

If you enjoy bicycling and gardening, the Tour de Green of Jamaica Plain is an event you don’t want to miss on May 21.

Organized by the Boston Cyclists Union and The Trustees Boston Community Gardens—the ride will tour different community gardens in Jamaica Plain—particularly The Trustees and Department of Conservation & Recreation gardens.

The tour will take place from 5:30 to 7 pm, and will loop around the Southwest Corridor near Stony Brook and along Centre Street, and back and make stops at several larger gardens including the Southwest Corridor Community Farm. A Boston Cyclists Union rider will guide the bike portion, and Trustees staff will provide urban agriculture education.

The ride is free for everyone, but a $20 donation is suggested to keep the ride free for low-income individuals. Riders should bring their own helmet, and riders who don’t have bikes are encouraged to rent a bike via Blue Bike. Kids are welcome!

This is the first of several Boston Cyclists Union and Trustee bike and garden rides. There will be others in the South End, East Boston, and Mattapan. Learn more about the rides here: thetrustees.org/event/ 446455/