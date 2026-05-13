Kite & Bike Festival at Franklin Park on May 16

You can bring your own kite, make a kite, or buy a kite at the annual (and free) Franklin Kite & Bike Festival on May 16.

This free, family-friendly festival features games, arts and crafts, kites for sale, local vendors, food trucks, music, face painting, airbrush tattoos, and more.

The Massachusett Tribe at Ponkapoag will share the tradition of building a fish weir with students from the Rafael Hernandez School. There will also be bicycles for younger kids courtesy of Countdown to Kindergarten, and a bicycle repair station by REI.

The festival was started by Boston quilt maker and visual artist Clara Wainwright, who also began Boston’s First Night celebration in 1976, according to the Franklin Park Coalition. The festival ended, but in 2010, the Franklin Park Coalition brought back the event, and reimagined as the Kite & Bike Festival.

The event is Saturday, May 16 from noon to 4 pm at the Franklin Park Playstead (25 Pierpont Road).