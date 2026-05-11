Japanese Shaved Ice Dessert Biz Coming to Centre Street

Gori, a Japanese shaved dessert business is coming to a Centre Street location that’s seen a lot of different businesses come and go—so let’s hope this new one stays.

JP Centre South Main Streets posted a photo of 660B Centre Street’s door, advertising the new business.

Gori’s website says its opening this spring, which means it’s going to hopefully open soon.

“As a cafe dedicated to everything we love about kakigori, we’ll highlight traditional and global flavors while experimenting with our own. Kakigori-style shaved ice, along with small bites such as onigiri and spam musubi,” says the website.

The company is also crowdfunding by offering discounts.

660B’s last occupant, Bluefin, just closed in March, and opened in 2024. Before Bluefin, Cacao operated in the location from 2018-2022.