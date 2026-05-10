Get Ready, Get Set, and Go! Healthy Kids Running Series Begins May 17

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a no pressure option if your kid is interested in running, or if you want to get your kid out of the house and enjoy exercise.

The 5-week series started in 2009 and has races around the country. The series offers different race distances for different age groups: 2/3-year-olds — 50-yard dash; 4/5-year-olds — 75-yard dash; kindergarten/first grade — 1/4 mile; 2nd/3rd grade — 1/2 mile; 4th-8th grade — 1 mile; high school — 2 miles; challenger division — 75-yard dash or other distances based on need.

The races take place at 3 pm at the Parkman Playground is coordinated by JP resident Adam Marks.

You can register your kid online for the 5-week series, or on the day of each race individually at the Parkman Playground.