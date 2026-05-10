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Get Ready, Get Set, and Go! Healthy Kids Running Series Begins May 17

By David Ertischek on May 10, 2026

Last updated on May 3, 2026

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a no pressure option if your kid is interested in running, or if you want to get your kid out of the house and enjoy exercise.

The 5-week series started in 2009 and has races around the country. The series offers different race distances for different age groups: 2/3-year-olds — 50-yard dash; 4/5-year-olds — 75-yard dash; kindergarten/first grade — 1/4 mile; 2nd/3rd grade — 1/2 mile; 4th-8th grade — 1 mile; high school — 2 miles; challenger division — 75-yard dash or other distances based on need.

The races take place at 3 pm at the Parkman Playground is coordinated by JP resident Adam Marks.

You can register your kid online for the 5-week series, or on the day of each race individually at the Parkman Playground.

 

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