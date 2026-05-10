Croft School to Close at End of School Year

After failed attempts to sell the school, the Croft School announced that it will close at the end of the school year.

In March it was learned that the school’s co-founder Scott Given had reportedly misrepresented the school’s finances, which resulted in a $13 million debt, and a need for $5 million to keep the school open the rest of the year. Parents raised enough money to keep the school open, as did its South End school

The Croft community tried very hard to keep the school going, and there was a glimmer of hope in April, when Dukes Education, a London-based education group, was selected as the lead bidder for the Boston locations, reported WGBH. But ultimately, that bid, or any other bid, didn’t come to fruition to keep the school open for next year.

After there were no buyers of the school, more than 60 families unenrolled, reported the Boston Globe.

Given co-founded the Jamaica Plain private school that opened at 3815 Washington St. in Forest Hills in 2020 as well as location in Providence. In recent months, the school had been looking to further expand its Jamaica Plain location.

Much of the $13 million in debt has been borrowed from Croft families, investors, and others, and at least some of the school’s debt reportedly stems from “Croft loans,” whereby Given promised a 12.5% return.

Given’s future is also not clear, as the school’s four-member board has suggested federal and state investigations are occurring, according to the Globe. Boston Police have also said they are investigating. The Attorney General’s office didn’t return a request for comment about whether it was investigating.

And while school community members have said the school will close on June 12, its last day, the school’s website said it’s taking applications for 2026-2027.