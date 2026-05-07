Roundhead’s JP Gas Beer Garden is Back

Roundhead Brewing’s beer garden at the former JP Gas station on Centre Street is back starting May 8.

Owned by Jamaica Plain residents , Roundhead is serving up four beers on tap, and El Rey del Chimis is serving up Dominican street food.

The beer garden (561 Centre St.) will be open on Friday and Saturday through September, and kicks off on May 8 with a live Marinera dance performance at 5 pm.

Roundhead will also be operating a rotating mobile garden across Boston neighborhoods, including at Jamaica Pond from August 3-23.