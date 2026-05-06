JP Resident Honored as Fastest Bostonian Wheelchair Racer in Boston Marathon

Jamaica Plain’s Delmace Mayo was honored on May 6 as the fastest Bostonian who competed in the Boston Marathon’s wheelchair divisions—finishing the race in 1:51.

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association honored the recipients of the Fastest Bostonians Awards, given to four Boston residents with the quickest finish times at the 130th Boston Marathon.

Along with Mayo, awards were presented to:

Michael Schmidt, who finished the race in 2:22. Schmidt is an East Boston resident who coaches track and field and cross country at Brandeis University.

Tara Lyons, who finished the race in 2:48. Lyons is a North End resident who works full-time in benefit consulting.

Danielle Bishop, who finished the race in 3:21. Bishop is an Allston resident who works as an Account Specialist for New Balance.

There were no women from Boston competing in the wheelchair division this year.