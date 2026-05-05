JP Library Spring Book Sale to Benefit Programming + Artist Reception

The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Library spring book sale is taking place May 7-9.

Donated books will be sold to raise funds for programming and extras in the coming year.

Also, the next art exhibition at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library, in partnership with the Friends of the JP Library, is 10 the Hard Way, featuring work by Massachusetts-based artist David Redfield.

10 the Hard Way is on view from May 7– July 8, 2026, with a public reception to be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, 5:30-7:30 PM.

“10 the Hard Way explores time as layered, fragmented and continuously reassembled rather than linear. The exhibition features approximately twenty hand-cut collages in which repetition and limitation act as creative drivers. Visible cuts and constructed forms reveal shifting perspectives as interiors open into exteriors and figures move through unresolved environments, inviting viewers to reconsider space, meaning and perception.”