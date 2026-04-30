Wake Up The Earth Festival and Parades on May 2

For the good of the stiltwalkers, costumed paraders, and festival goers, we’re hoping for no rain this Saturday’s Wake Up The Earth Festival and Parades!

There are two parades—one starting at Curtis Hall at 10:30 am and the other at 11 am at Robert Lawson Park in Egleston Square—and they meet on the way to the festival by the Stonybrook MBTA Station.

Then from noon to 6 pm everyone can enjoy the festival full of musical performances, food vendors, artisans, nonprofit organizations, art and music play spaces, and more.

And for those who don’t know how the festival came about — it’s got a very interesting history. The state was planning on putting a highway right through Jamaica Plain back in the 1970s, and Jamaica Plain activists fought the state and won! Instead of a highway the state built the wonderful Southwest Corridor Park going from Back Bay down to Forest Hills.

Here’s a link to the stage schedule of musicians. Here’s a list of all the vendors.