You Should a Go-Go See Footlight Club’s Hilarious Musical ‘Head Over Heels’, Opening May 2

The Footlight Club is closing its 149th season with the jukebox musical Head Over Heels opening on May 2.

Featuring the music of the Go-Gos, Head Over Heels is a musical comedy conceived by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q) as a reinvention of the medieval romance, Arcadia.

The musical follows a royal family as they race to save their kingdom, only to discover the key to its survival lies within their own hearts. The comedy shows us the power of radical love and openhearted community connection, which can unite us all in a world beyond gender, categories, binaries and ‘shoulds’.

The show’s creative team is led by director Jill Tokac, producers Esther Daube-Valois and Valerie Tracy-Indrakaran, music director Bethany Aiken and choreographer Carly Martin. Rob Nunes, Adena Walker, Morgan Kaplan, Tori Vance, Jasper Pasciuto, Kat O’Connor, Peter Tone and Dayna Reichert lead an ensemble of players, singers and performers.

Head Over Heels opens Saturday, May 2, with performances on May 3, 8-10, and 15-16. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. There is a sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, May 9 at 2 pm.

The Footlight Club is at Eliot Hall (7A Eliot St., Jamaica Plain). Tickets are available online at www.footlight.org or at the box office the day/night of the show.