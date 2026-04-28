Check Out JP First Fridays at Galleries, Studios, Art Spaces (and a Famous Bench) on May 1

If you missed the first-ever Jamaica Plain First Fridays last month at local galleries, studios, and art spaces—it’s ok—because this Friday is the second-ever JP First Fridays.

From 5:30-8:30 pm, six locations will showcase different art forms including painting, photographs, multi-media — and JP’s most famous bench. JP First Fridays is both walkable and free.

Join Jamaica Plain artist Matthew Hincman to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his iconic bench on the walking path around Jamaica Pond. The bench first appeared guerrilla art-style on May 6, 2006 in the middle of the night. The Parks Department removed it, but it was eventually endorsed by the city’s Public Art Commission.

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Other participating locations include

Eliot School Annex (253 Amory St.)

Pop by the Eliot School Annex to see the School’s lesser-known art room and see how this space powers its Teen Bridge program and year-round classes.

JP Clay (29 Germania St.)

Check out a sculptural exhibition by JP Clay member Lucy Harackiewicz. Harackiewicz is a painter and potter, enjoying the practice of combining elements of both mediums to her studio work.

Green Street Photo Collective (186 Green St.)

In partnership with photographer Tamir Kalifa, the exhibit “Witness” brings together work from nine photographers from across New England “…that explores what it means to witness – through themes of humanity, resilience, and presence.” The exhibit features work by Alesandra “Dre” Gonzales, Artemisia Luk, Bailey Stover, Chloe Ronco, Craig F. Walker, Emily Glick, Korri Crowley, John Savoia and Rafael Medina.

Jameson & Thompson Picture Framers (18 Bartlett Square)

The exhibit “Painting with Light” features the work of John Ross, Jason Zucco, Sarah Dinnick, Clint Baclawski, and the Safarani Sisters. A contemporary photography exhibit—”the artists draw on a lineage stretching from the Dutch Masters to the Modernists, using light as both subject and collaborator. Through still life, wildlife photography, reflective abstraction, video, and installation, each artist pushes the medium beyond documentation toward something painterly and profound. In a cultural moment defined by speed and artificiality, this exhibition offers a space to pause and look deeply.”

Boston Cyberarts Gallery (141 Green St.)

The Boston Cyberarts Gallery is in the same building as the Green Street MBTA Station, and Jody Zellen’s exhibit “The Figure and The News” features pieces from two ongoing bodies of work: All too Human and Photo News. “In All too Human, Zellen explores the animated movements of

silhouetted figures — a circle, an oval and three rectangles. The silhouettes amble within

the frame; changing colors, encountering other figures, moving through cityscapes,

falling through holes, and morphing into multiple iterations, only to disappear and begin

all over again, caught in an infinite loop. Photo News is a body of work that began on

January 1, 2019, where fragments of news photographs are collaged with excerpts from

their accompanying headlines. These digital images are posted to Instagram each day:

@photonews5. Zellen has since modified her collages every year to create a new

iteration. At the end of each year, the 365 stills are sequenced into an animation.”