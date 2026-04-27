Photos: Half Half Half Half Half Marathoners Run Jamaica Pond to Support Youth Literacy

More than 250 runners, walkers, and wheelers (many in costume) participated in 826 Boston’s Half Half Half Half Half Marathon at Jamaica Pond.

Held on April 16, the the 0.826-mile race supports 826’s free writing, tutoring, and publishing programs.

Boston City Councilor Benjamin Weber helped kick off the festivities. Prizes were awarded to the top individual fundraiser, top fundraising team, race finisher, closest time to 8:26, best costume, and best finish line pose. To date, 826 Boston has raised $34,000 from the event.

Photos from 826 Boston