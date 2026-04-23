Update: Jamaica Pond Boathouse & Bandstand Renovations Could Be Done by as Early as 2030

As the plan to improve the Jamaica Pond Boathouse and Bandstand begins, the city estimates the process will take 3.5 years, with renovations being completed in 2030 at the earliest.

The city presented about the project at a community meeting on April 15. Check out the city’s presentation here.

The project is now in the feasibility study phase, and the city released a new survey about the boathouse, which can be taken here. The feasibility study phase will examine the condition, uses, and desired uses of the buildings and determine the extent of required repairs, small scale renovations and legally required code upgrades related to accessibility and life safety.

The buildings were built in 1912, after when Frederick Law Olmsted designed the Emerald Necklace in the late 19th century, and the plan designated the location for a boathouse. The buildings were designed by William Downes Austin in a Tudor-Bungalow style, and partials renovations were done in the 1970s and 1990s to the buildings.

The city said many factors could slow down the project including state and local permitting, landmark and historic preservation reviews, budget, and seasonal construction. The project budget will be determined at the end of the current feasibility study. After budgeting, the process will consist of design and then construction.

Through surveys, interviews and space analysis, the study will also explore a range of options for introducing new and/or enhanced programming at the Boathouse and Bandstand.

In its presentation, the city gave an update on what they learned from the first survey about what people would like to see for the boathouse and bandstand. (See below)

The next community meeting will be in June 2026.