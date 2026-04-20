Three JP Projects Receiving $9.2M for Low-Income Seniors, Assisted Living, and Unhoused

Three Jamaica Plain projects are receiving city and federal funds to create and preserve affordable rental units for seniors, assistant living memory units, mixed-income units, and those experiencing homelesness.

$3 million — The Rogerson–Beaufort project

Led by Rogerson Communities, this new build includes the creation of 41 new affordable senior and 66 new assisted living memory care units to replace existing memory care services on their campus along the Jamaicaway. This six-story building will be located opposite Jamaica Pond, and be part of the Emerald Necklace.

$3.8 million — 294 Hyde Park Avenue

Developed by Arx Urban, this project will create 48 new mixed-income rental homes near the Forest Hills MBTA station. The project will replace a deteriorating auto parts store and warehouse with new housing serving individuals and family households earning low to moderate incomes, including homes set aside for individuals experiencing homelessness. The project is designed to meet high sustainability standards, including Passive House and zero-emissions requirements.

$2.464 million — The Nate Smith House

Developed by Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation, the funding will go to preserving and modernizing 45 deeply affordable rental homes for extremely low-income seniors. The neighborhood surrounding this longtime community asset joined the tenants in strongly advocating for the renovation to address critical building needs, including accessibility upgrades and an elevator replacement. The funds will help stabilize the property and enhance on-site services and maintain its affordability.

These projects were recently announced as part of $52 million in new funding to support the creation and preservation of affordable rental housing in the city. In total, 13 developments in nine neighborhoods received funding, resulting in 892 income-restricted rental homes, including 75 homes that will be set aside for families and individuals exiting homelessness.